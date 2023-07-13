FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal sanctuary in Wyoming County is resting a bit easier Thursday as it just upgraded its security. It’s all thanks to a grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation

After dealing with animal dumping and vicious neighborhood dogs, Indraloka Animal Sanctuary needed to upgrade its security.

Enter the Scranton Area Foundation with a grant of $7,000. With the funding, they were able to add cameras all around the property. This also helps them monitor the animals overnight.

“Recently someone dropped off two babies, a little baby chickens. It was still quite cold, it was like April so it was still quite cold and they would’ve died if we didn’t have the security cameras that alerted us,” said Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Founder Indra LahirI.

The new security cameras will help to protect more than just these furry little friends. They also host a summer camp and prioritize the safety of the kids that attend. the new security measure can continue to do just that.

“I’ve been here for three years and I just love all the animals. We treat nature just as much as we treat ourselves,” said Indraloka Earth Camp Caden Gribbin.

“Just having a calmer state of mind knowing that something is in place that helps prevent any kind of shenanigans and that kind of type of thing we don’t have to worry as much and if something does happen, we’re able to come back and check on it,” said Ryan Wenck, Manager of Facilities for Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.

With around 200 animals of 15 different species, it can be a lot of work, but Lahira calls it a labor of love.

“We wouldn’t do another thing and all along the way there are these magical moments that happen that make you just glad to be alive on this beautiful earth and with these beautiful creatures,” LahirI explained.