TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly 15 years since Pennsylvania State Trooper Joshua Miller tragically lost his life after a gunfight in the Poconos.

Now, with the unveiling of a statue, officials in our region are continuing to honor his legacy and others who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Angela Miller admires a stunning, granite statue depicting a PA State Police trooper holding a young girl, wrapped in an American flag.

Seeing it for the first time Tuesday, she’s left speechless as the statue is in honor of her husband, Trooper Joshua Miller; who tragically lost his life in the line of duty back in 2009.

“He was funny, he was a family man, he was an avid hunter. He was law enforcement, brotherhood.”

That brotherhood shone throughout the region as members of law enforcement and government leaders came out to see the progress of the project.

“It just shows how dedicated everybody is in our community,” said Wyoming County Commissioner Thomas Henry.

The feeling of family, reaching beyond uniform.

Stacy Huber, Mayor of Tunkhannock Borough, said “I was on the borough council in those days and I knew him well. He was a great officer.”

The statue brings memories of when Trooper Miller was with the Tunkhannock Police Department.

His legacy will soon become permanent at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 6.

“It will welcome people into our community and be a symbol of the kind of community that we are, one that appreciates law enforcement,” says Wyoming County DA Joe Peters.

The goal is to have the project completed by May 2024, But officials need donations from the public to finish it.

If you’d like to donate to Trooper Joshua Miller’s statue, financial contributions can be made to the Tunkhannock Police Memorial Fund at the First National Bank, located at 74 E. Tioga Street Tunkhannock, PA. 18657.