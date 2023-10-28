POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL (WBRE/WYOU) — A huge crowd turned out for a fun, fall day in Schuylkill Haven.

“Haven in Harvest” featured more than 75 vendors, crafts, raffles, and much more.

It took place at Bubeck Park Stoyer’s Dam.

It was supposed to be held last weekend, but since the weather did not cooperate it got rescheduled to this weekend.

“It’s been nice. it’s lovely. it’s sweet. it’s calm. really good feeling weather if everybody wants to come out and support these small businesses, I give it a 10 out of 10,” said Drew Tisdale from Pottsville.

More than 500 people showed up for the annual autumn event in Schuylkill County.