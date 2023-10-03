PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may not feel like Fall yet, but it looks like fall as the leaves are starting to change.

Car host Skip Stocknick boards the train car welcoming riders and punching their ticket.

It’s a job he never thought he’d do after retiring as an airplane pilot, but once he saw an opening at the Reading & Northern Railroad in Pittston, he took the chance.

“I said, ‘wow. I love trains, my basement is taken up by a model railroad and I applied for the job and fortunately, I got hired and it’s been a very pleasurable experience.”

The railroad offers passenger trains for riders to jump back into history.

“We have a lot of passengers that are older and a lot of their fathers used to work on railroads and they’re kind of reliving their father’s history.”

A sea of green leaves is seen at its Pittston Station, but not for long, as the fall foliage is a huge draw to the tracks.

Operating on weekends, riders can take an all-day excursion from Pittston to Jim Thorpe.

Last year alone officials like General Manager Matt Fisher say a quarter of a million people enjoyed the scenic views of the Lehigh Gorge.

“The train certainly helps the local businesses and the entire economy and we’re so grateful that there’s a lot of support from many of the municipalities around here, including Pittston and Mayor Lombardo.”

This year is extra special, celebrating its newest station and 40 years in business. The passenger trains are ready to welcome everybody aboard.

“I like to say we’re a rolling time capsule. Our equipment’s from the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and you know it’s lovely restored and it’s just a great way to spend a weekend day or afternoon,” said Tim Wright, Director of Passenger Operations.

For more information, you can visit their website.