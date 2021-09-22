Fall Foliage Forecast: When will the leaves change?

See the forecast map to find out when is the best time to see the leaves change this season

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday marks the official first day of fall, and many are wondering when we will start to see the leaves change.

Leaves have started to turn in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania, but there is still time before all the leaves begin to change color and fall from trees.

On the Autumnal Equinox and the Spring Equinox, the length of daylight and night are nearly equal. Now, the days will continue to get shorter over the next few of months.

While it sounds rather dark, the lack of daylight is what helps our leaves change into the beautiful auburn and gold colors we see every fall.

Thinking back to grade school science…

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, chlorophyll is what gives leaves a green pigment. Through photosynthesis, light energy is converted via chlorophyll. So essentially, less sunlight means less chlorophyll and less chlorophyll means less green.

This process over the next several weeks will eventually peak before the leaves eventually die and fall off in the cooler, crisp air of late autumn.

This year in Northeastern Pennsylvania, peak foliage colors are expected October 11 through the 18. Meanwhile in Central Pennsylvania, the fall colors are expected to turn their brightest the following week.

Current foliage is still very patchy, however we will see the change over the next several weeks.