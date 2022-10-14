JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 40 miles of the turnpike will be shut down starting Friday night at 9:00 p.m. all the way through Sunday.

This shutdown is causing some concern for businesses in Jim Thorpe, who are hosting their Fall Foliage Festival this weekend.

Although the festival runs every weekend in the month of October, they say this weekend is always the busiest because of the beauty of the foliage.

Business owners say they don’t know what to expect for the turnout and are hoping people have lots of patience while dealing with the 65-mile detour.

