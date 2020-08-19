Fall creeping in means earlier sunsets in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As the new school year starts, it’s becoming more noticeable that it is becoming darker earlier. Sunday, August 16, marked the end of 8 p.m. sunsets for 2020.

The temperatures getting cooler and the sun setting earlier is usually a good indicator that summer is coming to an end.

As Autumn is rapidly approaching, we head into 7 p.m. sunsets for the rest of summer.

Our sunrises are also getting later… for now. Daylight saving time ends on November 1. Along with gaining an hour of sleep, it will bump our sunrises and sunsets back an hour earlier.

While many are counting down to the end of a difficult 2020, before you know it will be getting dark before 5 p.m.

