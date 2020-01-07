Faithful Attend Orthodox Christmas Service in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today, Christmas celebrations are beginning, not ending, for Orthodox Christians.



Eyewitness News reporter Anja Whitehead visited Saint John’s Cathedral in Mayfield ahead of their church service.

“It started with the birth of Christ. And with that for almost two thousand years now we’ve celebrated his birth” said Father John Sorochka.

For nearly 130 years Orthodox Christians have come to this cathedral in Mayfield for Christmas services on January 7th… not December 25th.

“Caesar of course being the emperor of Rome and long before Christ was born had created the calendar which as we call today is the Julian calendar. We celebrating today December 25th according to the Julian calendar.”

Many who attend this church service have a great devotion to their religion.

Arlene Ault from Honesdale told us, “My parents helped establish the Orthodox church in Williamsport and I come here every Christmas because this is a beautiful church and the choir is awesome.”

Others are new to the faith and cross state lines to come to this Christmas liturgy.

Toby Weir traveled from New Hampshire, “I’m actually new to the Orthodox faith I was actually raised Irish Catholic. I’m a Scranton native, living in New Hampshire right now but I always come back for this.”

But today’s church service is just the beginning of their holiday traditions.

“People visiting people, we will have our choir and youngsters going out to nursing homes tomorrow. We will have our choir going to sing Christmas carols around town.” said Father Sorochka.

The church service was at 9 this morning and the church has kept up with the times by live streaming the service to anyone who wants to partake.