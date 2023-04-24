FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a late-night crash on Route 309 at the intersection of North Mountain Boulevard on State Route 309 and Kirby Ave.

The Luzerne County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News at 10:55 p.m., the Fairview Township Police Department and Fairview Fire Department Station 132 were called to the crash.

Crews were still on scene and there were injuries, but could not say how many or how severe, according to the Luzerne County Communications Center.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information when it becomes available.