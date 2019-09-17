Fair Weather Helps Tourism in the Poconos

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s no secret, last summer was a bummer in terms of weather and it took a toll on tourist hot spots like the Poconos.

While the indoor sectors of the Pocono tourism industry, like Kalahari Resort, kept a steady stream of cash flow outdoor industries, like golf, suffered significantly with this year’s better weather.

The tourism industry has seen an uptick in an activity helping the area continue to grow.

“So out of the eleven tourism regions in the commonwealth, we’re the fastest-growing. That’s even including Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Hershey, and Lancaster, which is in one area.”

Barrett says three point three million people visited the Poconos in the last three years.