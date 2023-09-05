LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fair fun continues, the Luzerne County Fair officially kicks off Wednesday in Lehman Township.

Vendors were there Tuesday putting the finishing touches on their stands to prepare for Wednesday.

The fair has plenty to offer from rides, to games, live entertainment, and plenty of good food.

“We are just always excited to do an event in the area in the back mountain get the community involved and remind people that we’re out here trying to do something cool,” said James Bolus of the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen.

The fair gates open Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. and will run until Sunday.