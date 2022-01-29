Factoryville shooting leaves one injured, suspect on the run

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are conducting an investigation of a shooting that left one injured in Factoryville.

According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to College Avenue after 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning for a reported assault.

Once on the scene, investigators discovered a woman, 20, to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. The female was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

State Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Tunkhannock at 570-836-2141.