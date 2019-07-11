Facial recognition technology used on driver’s license photos

(WBRE/WYOU) — Recently revealed public records show the FBI and ICE are using facial recognition technology to comb through millions of driver’s license photos. They’re hoping to identify potential criminals and illegal immigrants.

The recent revelation has sparked outrage and privacy concerns from lawmakers on both sides. One lawmaker says it’s an illegal surveillance of private citizens. But department heads say dozens of states have signed agreements allowing it.

“Using this technology to help ICE identify undocumented immigrants doesn’t protect us from terrorism, it terrorizes hard-working families,” New York Representative Yvette Clark said.

“Our agreement allows us to verify with the valid license and to retrieve a photo,” John Wagner with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said.

Lawmakers say they’re considering setting regulations to prevent potential abuse.