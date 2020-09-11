Facebook will give workers paid time off to work polls on Election Day

FILE – In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook said Tuesday, Sept. 1 that it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russia’s Internet Research Agency, the “troll factory” that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Facebook will give all of its employees the opportunity to take extra paid time off to staff polls on Election Day, according to Axios.

Facebook’s announcement comes amid reports of poll worker shortages across the country. The company already gives employees paid time off to vote.

According to ABC News, several battleground states have said they are short “thousands of poll workers.”

Election officials in Kentucky have been forced to get creative. With the state short at least 10,000 poll workers as of Sept. 1, the Guild of Brewers is advertising election jobs on beer cans.

Old Navy announced earlier this month it will compensate employees who work as poll workers with eight hours of pay, even if they’re not scheduled to work that day. In August, Civic Alliance announced more than 60 companies would join an effort to recruit over 250,000 poll workers. Some of the companies include Starbucks, Target, Salesforce, Microsoft, Expedia, Twitter, and Uber.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls,” said Nancy Green, head of Old Navy. “Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board.”

According to Axios, Snapchat is also planning new products and partnerships to increase poll worker sign-ups across the country.