WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Although many use social networks to keep in touch with friends and family, did you know you might be able to use one of them to put some money in your pocket?

Facebook has announced its nearly $800 million settlement and a good majority of Facebook users can get a piece of it.

There are two ways to submit the claim form, either by mail or by filling out the application on the claim website.

“‘Let me ask you, do you have a Facebook?’ Yes, I have one. ‘and did you know that you could be part of a $725 million settlement claim with them?’ No, no I don’t know,” said David Jordan of Wilkes-Barre.

If you created your Facebook profile between May 24 of 2007 and December 22 of 2022, you’re in luck.

Those eligible are able to collect a piece of the $725 million settlement by Facebook’s Parent Company Meta, which came from certain privacy violations.

Here’s how:

Qualified users start by heading to the claim website and filling out basic information, such as your name, address, and contact information.

The next step focuses on your history with the social networking site.

Here is when users will verify living in the United States and being a Facebook member within the last 16 years.

If you happened to have an account but delete it within this time period, you may still be eligible by providing the range of time for when you were a Facebook user.

One thing you must know about your current or former account is an email, phone number, or username associated with your account.

The final step is what is going to put that settlement money in your pocket.

The website gives you the opportunity to send the claim right to your bank account through direct deposit or Zelle.

But, for those who may be hesitant on giving out that information, Paypal, Venmo, or even a paper check can be used to receive your settlement.

Finally, sign your name and you are ready for your claim.

“Hearing about it now, I’m ready to apply for it. ‘so you think you’re definitely going to do this now that you know about it?’ yes I will,” said Pete Johnson of Wilkes-Barre

The big thing to keep in mind is that it is unclear how much money you will get as it all depends on how many people fill out a claim.

Claims must be submitted by August 25 and the money, whether it be 30 cents or 300 dollars, can be expected to hit your bank account later in the year at the earliest.