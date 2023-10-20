WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center announced Thursday they will officially reopen following Tuesday’s flood damage from a water main break.

Crews have successfully restored and tested power at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts after last Tuesday’s flooding of the building’s downstairs floor.

Thursday morning, the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department performed an onsite evaluation of the center’s fire alarm system.

“We fully support the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts to reopen with the assurances there is a fully operational fire alarm system,” said Jay Delaney, Fire Chief/EMC.

The F.M. Kirby Center will resume its in-house box office operations on Friday, October 20, and host its first event: Bazaar of the Bizarre on Sunday, October 20, with its first full, on-stage concert featuring indie-pop sensation Lake Street Dive on Tuesday, October 24.

All upcoming performances are scheduled to go on as planned.

“We are extremely grateful to all of the organizations and individuals who worked diligently, quickly, and safely to get us back in business. We also want to thank all of our patrons and ticket buyers for their patience and understanding as we worked to swiftly reschedule shows and reopen the building. We can’t wait to see you and share the magic of live performances once again. Let the show go on.” Joell Yarmell, Executive Director of the F.M. Kirby Center.

The downstairs level of the building will remain closed as building crews begin to rebuild the lower level.

For more information visit the F.M. Kirby’s website.