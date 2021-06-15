F.M. Kirby Center installs air purification system

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — The curtain at the F.M. Kirby Center is getting ready to rise again.

The Kirby has been closed due to the pandemic. The entertainment facility is getting ready with a number of events now that the pandemic restrictions are easing.

To help keep the air clean and circulating the Kirby is upgrading its air purification system.

“That is going to purify the air throughout the entire building, in the dressing rooms, in the lobby areas, in the auditorium. And we hold 1,800 people when we have a sold-out performance, so that’s critical to their ease of mind,” said Drew Taylor the Executive Director.