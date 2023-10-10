WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break closes the F.M. Kirby Center’s doors due to flooding in the basement.

Officials with the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts stated they are currently in the process of determining the cause and evaluating the damage to their facilities and equipment.

At this time it is undetermined to the full extent of the impact on upcoming performances and events scheduled at the F.M. Kirby Center.

In the meantime, they encourage patrons and ticketholders to check their official website and social media channels for updates on the status of upcoming performances.