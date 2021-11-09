F.M. Kirby Center back open and ready for business in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s no secret the last year has been full of shutdowns, including many theater productions.

Now, some local performing arts centers are excited to be up and running again

After nearly a year and a half without any shows in their building, the F.M. Kirby Center is back up and running smoothly.

Lauren Menn is the Center Marketing Director for the F.M. Kirby and she says things are slowly but surely getting back to normal.

“Things have been really great. We got up and running with our first show in August, the sold-out Happy Together Tour. It was really a great way to kick off after a horrible year of being closed. Now we’ve just been slowly getting back into it,” Menn said.

The Kirby Center still maintains a COVID policy as needed.

“Our COVID policy is on a show-by-show basis. Visitors should always keep an eye on our webpage and our Facebook page to see what applies to that show. We highly recommend that everyone wears masks,” Menn said.







The center has also installed new tools to make sure everyone feels safe within the building.

“Our biggest addition was we added an air filtration system to our air conditioner. It’s a new covid protocol that will clean the air to keep people safe. We also have designated hand sanitizing stations throughout the building and all the staff wears masks,” Menn said.

Getting back to some sense of normalcy is something the center hopes they can bring to many who come to experience live theater.

“Even if you’re not seeing a live music show, even if you’re seeing a comedian, or seeing a kids show, or a theater production, you can feel something in the crowd around you all bonding over the exact same experience, that you just can’t get at home,” Menn explained.

With business doing well since the reopen, it’s an experience you can keep coming back to for more.

“We’re really starting to get into gear, so keep an eye on the schedule because we’re just gonna announce more shows.”