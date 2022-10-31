WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced three upcoming shows as part of its 2022-2023 Broadway series.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story‘s national tour will perform at the Kirby Center on March 15. The concert-style show will tell the story of the legendary folk-pop duo. The show will feature some of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic songs, including “Cecelia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Mrs. Robinson,” and “Homeward Bound.” For more information about the show and the tour, visit The Simon & Garfunkel Story’s website.

Courtesy: F.M. Kirby Center

STOMP is a percussion-based show using everyday items to explore its unique sense of rhythm. STOMP has taught audiences to find beauty and music in the mundane for 28 years. STOMP will be performed at the Kirby Center on April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy: F.M. Kirby Center

Dreamworks’ Madagascar: The Musical will come to the Kirby Center on May 17. Based on the hit film Madagascar, this family-friendly musical will tell the story of Marty the Zebra, Alex the Lion, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe in song.

Courtesy: F.M. Kirby Center

Tickets for these shows will be available on November 4 at 10:00 a.m., with a Kirby member pre-sale beginning on November 2 at 10:00 a.m. Visit the Kirby Center’s website to purchase tickets.