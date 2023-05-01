WAYNE COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This week, officials in Wayne County will be marking the 100th anniversary of the death of a deputy shot and killed during a moonshine raid in 1923.

The Wayne County Commissioners, along with the district attorney and county detectives, will mark the anniversary of the line-of-duty death of George B. Knapp, a deputy county detective.

According to officials, Knapp was fatally shot during a raid on an alleged moonshine operation near Equinunk on May 3, 1923. Knapp was reportedly shot by Wesley Decker, who was accused of running an illegal liquor operation.

Officials note Knapp is the only law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in Wayne County.

A brief memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, to honor Knapp, whose story was uncovered last year when Eagle Scout John Rodriguez organized the naming of a Courthouse access road for the fallen officer.

Knapp had served as chief constable of Honesdale prior to being named as deputy.

The ceremony will be held on May 3, rain or shine, at the Wayne County Courthouse. If weather permits, it will be held outdoors in front of the Dimmick Building. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the courthouse rotunda.