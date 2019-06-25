Eyewitness to History: Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta 1986

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It started in 1956 as a gathering for the arts and has since blossomed into a celebration of the culture, creativity, diversity, passion, and talent of individuals here in the Wyoming Valley for 63 years. It is in that spirit that, we figured what better way to kick-off our new ‘Eyewitness to History’ series than with a look back at the Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta from 1986.



For our viewers with a keen ear, if the voice in the video sounds familiar, it should, it’s that of our very own Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller.

We would like to thank our partners at the Osterhout Library for their help in putting together the Eyewitness to History series.

