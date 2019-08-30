Eyewitness to History: Whatever happened to Edward Howard Maps?

Breaking News
Crestwood School District rehires former bus company as transportation saga continues
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was the most notorious double murder in Stroudsburg’s history, and somehow the prime suspect managed to elude authorities for decades despite appearing on the top of F.B.I.’s Most Wanted list.

Here is a look back at the search for Edward Howard Maps, the man who police say bludgeoned his 22-year-old wife, Christine Wolbach Maps, in January of 1962 and set fire to their home to try and cover up the crime. That fire would claim the life of Maps’ 4-year-old daughter, Julia Louise.

We would like to thank our partners at the Osterhout Library for their help in putting together the Eyewitness to History series.

