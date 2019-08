SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Was Scranton the 3rd worst city for pollution in the country? That’s what was on everyone’s mind in August of 1970 when a report came out ranking the Electric City at the bottom of the list.

That report would prove to be faulty, but it certainly helped invigorate a debate that is still raging.

