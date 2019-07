WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It might not seem unusual to see boats paddling along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre, that is until you realize they’re accompanying a swimmer who began his trek in New York.

We would like to thank our partners at the Osterhout Library for their help in putting together the Eyewitness to History series.