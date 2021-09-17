Eyewitness to History: St. Patrick’s Parade 2019

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the largest St. Patrick’s Parades in the country and it’s back after last year’s cancelation because of covid.

When the parade steps off Saturday, it will be 924 days, 132 weeks since the last St. Patrick’s Parade in the city of Scranton. Eyewitness News’s Morgan Parrish was there on March 9, 2019.

It had to be the luck of the Irish to have nothing but sunshine and good weather for the St. Patrick’s Parade.

Beautiful day absolutely fabulous day St. Patrick’s with us today, it’s one of the biggest celebrations across the entire country,” said Patty Jones of the Society of Irish Women.

“I’m actually from Washington D.C. It was amazing,” said Kimberly DeAngelas.

“We just saw people from Philadelphia setting up their Philly cheesesteaks so we get it from everywhere,” said Chuck Edwards of Scranton.

“From bagpipers to cheerleaders, more than 12 thousand participants join the celebration each year,” said Morgan Parrish.

For parade-goers, it’s become a tradition.

“I’d say almost every year now. If it’s really cold we’ll stay in and watch it on TV but we like to get out and see it,” said Connor Gula of Scranton.

“Probably about 30 years,” said Jones.

“I’ve been born and raised here so a lot a lot of years,” said Annette Griffin of Scranton.

Parrish asked many parade-goers what their favorite part is and while some said they loved all of it others had more specific answers.

“I like the dancers,” said Abby Dyer of Scranton.

“I like the bagpipers. I seen the Harley Davidson and that’s pretty cool,” said Connor Gula.

“The puppies. The doggies and of course all of the schools” said Annette Griffin of Scranton.

For others, they just like to be out in the mix.

“That’s what it’s all about having a good time and celebrating the holiday,” said Robert LeBaron.

LeBaron drove all the way from Boston at 2 a.m.

“Mainly to see happy faces on little kids and have a good time,” said LeBaron

Events begin tomorrow with the annual mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue, followed by the Brian P. Kelly Family Fun Run at 11:00 a.m., with the parade kicking off just before noon.

Eyewitness News will be providing coverage of the parade beginning at noon on WYOU and live streaming here.