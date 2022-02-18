Eyewitness to History: Penny Shortage

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Penny for your thoughts? The pandemic has pushed us into a cashless society, where some places round up, rather than give change.

In this week’s Eyewitness to History, a story from 1981 where consumers made a profit by ‘selling their Lincolns.’

There are often reports of coin shortages. Back in 1981, just over 40 years ago, one area bank was offering $1.10 for every 100 pennies. Sue Miller filed this report.

“Local lenders are looking for Lincoln. Pennies are hard to find these days. Even the banks don’t get as many pennies as they used to. In fact, they will give you a dime for every hundred pennies you bring their way,” Sue Miller reported.

“We feel as most banks in the area feel, that a lot of people are hoarding the money in their piggy banks. In hoping that at a later date, they might be worth a little more than a penny. Ahh., right no, there is a premium paid on every dollar’s worth of ten cents on the dollar. And just this last few weeks, we have found that a lot of people are now turning their pennies in to get this premium,” said John Keenan, First Eastern Bank, Throop Branch.

“Whatever you do, don’t ask the teller for copper change. Local banks only get enough pennies to serve their commercial customers,” Miller reported.

“Now if you’re thrifty enough you can work out a pretty good deal for yourself and your pennies. The arches here may be golden, but what they’re after is your copper, and you can get a free sandwich for it,” Miller said.

“Now pennies shouldn’t be hard to find. In 1979 alone, 10,157,822,254 pennies came out of U.S. mints. These days the penny doesn’t go too far. You can still pick up some red-hot dollars or spearmint leaves for a penny, but that’s about it.

Of course, if you look real hard, there still are some things that you can buy with a penny, and what kid can resist a gumball machine,” Miller asked.

Pennies have been in circulation in the U.S. since 1793.

According to ‘newswire.com‘, the U.S. Mint will make the last batch of pennies in April of 2023, everyone will have to wait and see.