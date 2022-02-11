Eyewitness to History: Living on a Billboard

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Would you live on a billboard if you could win a home? In 1982, three men did just that near Allentown. It was a promotional stunt for radio station WSAN. In this week’s Eyewitness to History, reporter Sue Miller’s story, 192 days into the contest with just two holding on.

In April 1983, Sue Miller was at the ‘Live on a Billboard’ contest, in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

“Mike Mackay is one of those hardy soles. And if anyone had the stamina, guts, and determination, to live out a few years on a billboard for an $18,000 home, it’s him. That’s why everyone was so surprised when he announced he was leaving his post after 192 days,” Sue Miller reported.

“What are you going to do now that you’ve come down? Miller asked. “Oh! Me and Jimmy are going to go fishing the first day,” Mackay replied.

“He said it would happen at noon. And as the minutes ticked away, a crowd gathered including Dalton Young, an ex-bill board member, who was arrested last week, taken down from the board for a drug violation. The other contender Ron Kistler sat quietly out of the limelight. The spectators swarmed, station officials, propped up the ladder, and went up to debrief Mike on what would happen to him when his feet first touched the ground,” reported Miller.

“A quick mention, this 1983 story, was compiled 192 days into the contest on Friday, April 1, April Foos’ Day, a day full of practical jokes,” said Joe Butash, Eyewitness News Photojournalist.

“And then precisely at the stroke of noon, Mackay yelled April Fools! See I told you mike was a spunky guy. Had you going for a while, didn’t he,” asked Miller.

After 261 days with neither contestant about to give up, the radio station ended the contest and gave both Mackay and Kistler a mobile home and car. The contestants slept in tents with a portable toilet, radio, and telephone, back in the days when the choice of phone was a landline.