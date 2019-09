WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 74 years ago this week, on September 2nd, 1945, the surrender of Imperial Japan was formally signed, bringing World War II to a close.

Former WYOU photographer Larry Kreskee was aboard the Battleship Missouri working as a Navy Photographer at the time and captured the moment the war officially ended.

We would like to thank our partners at the Osterhout Library for their help in putting together the Eyewitness to History series.