Eyewitness to History: Harding’s Restaurant

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are dotted with landmark eateries. Some are still operating and serving up great meals, while others are distant memories in this week’s Eyewitness to History.

In 1984, WYOU reporter Sue Miller reported this gem, when Tony Harding’s restaurant was celebrating

60 years in the Electric City.

“It’s 7:30 a.m., early in the morning for most folks. But at Tony Harding’s restaurant in Scranton, George Zahorsky is just finishing off his shift. You see for 43 years, George has been making breakfast,” Sue Miller reported.

“Over the years, how many eggs are we talking about that you think you flipped,” Miller asked Zahorsky.

“Seven million orders,” replied George Zahorsky/Harding’s Restaurant Chef.

“That’s a lot of eggs,” Miller responded.

“It sure is, twelve at night to eight in the morning,” Zahorsky explained.

“Is that the egg shift,” asked Miller.

“That’s right, that’s breakfast,” said Zahorsky.

There’s a real sense of camaraderie around here, but there’s one question. Who is Tony Harding,” Miller asked.

“Tony Harding was a gentleman that originated Harding’s restaurant in 1924. He was one of the finest gentlemen that you could ever have. And it was the biggest, greatest hangout, you know, in the city of scranton.We bought the business in 1972,” said Ron Crisci, Owner, Harding’s restaurant.

“And you got George in the deal,” asked Miller.

“Oh yeah! I worked with George for like 12 years before we bought the business. Yeah, Harding’s is not Harding’s without George,” said Crisci.

At the time of that report in 1984, Harding’s restaurant was located along Lackawanna Avenue in downtown Scranton. Eight years later in 1992, it would close for the construction of the Steamtown Mall.

While the look of Lackawanna Avenue may have changed, many have great memories of the landmark

Restaurant, and the special celebration in 1984.

As you read, Tony Harding’s closed in 1992 to make way for the then Steamtown Mall, now the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Harding’s owner at the time of that 1984 report, Ron Crisci, passed away in 2019.