SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just about everyone has their favorites when it comes to chocolates. There can be some pretty passionate discussions about milk, or dark, solid or creme-filled.

In this week’s Eyewitness to History, we take you back to 1983, to a mom and pop shop preparing for the Easter rush.

Over the years northeastern and central Pennsylvania has been famous for mom-and-pop candy shops.

Sue Miller takes us back to 1983 when a candy shop was preparing for the upcoming Easter holiday.

Easter comes, everybody gets an Easter basket. I don’t care if he’s three years old or thirty years old, he has to get an easter basket. So, we try to supply it,” said Stan Williams, from Williams Candy.

“Boy, do they ever. The smell of chocolate is the first thing you notice about the home that houses Williams candy in west Scranton. Tons of milk chocolate are melted and molded with tender loving care by members of the Williams family, who have had their fingers in the chocolate pot for thirty years. All of the employees are family,” said reporter Sue Miller.

“All the girls in here twenty-twenty-five years. It’s like a family affair. In other words, everybody knows each other’s job. I can take one girl from this job, put her on this job. And then when we get rushed in the store, they all go into the store,” explained Williams.

If you can dream it up, it can be made out of chocolate. From teddy bears to monograms. Easter orders start coming in as early as January. It’s then that the nice folks at Williams take a well-deserved rest.