Eyewitness to History: Day in Babyland, 1910

(WBRE/WYOU) — Every child is a prize in the eyes of their parents, but 334 babies put their cuteness on the line for one of the most successful events ever held at the San Souci Park at the time, June 27th, 1910.

Some of the prizes awarded on that June afternoon were $5 and $10 in gold, a silver cup, and a box of candy for First, Second, Third and Fourth Class winners. A sack of King Midas Flour was awarded to the Fifth Class winner for ‘fattest baby’ and a pair of baby shoes for the Sixth Class winner for ‘smallest baby’.

