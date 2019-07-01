Eyewitness to History: Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, 1966

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Large crowds gathered along the Susquehanna River in the summer of 1966 for the groundbreaking of an amazing new structure, the installation of the world’s largest inflatable dam.

Located in Upper Augusta Township, between the towns of Shamokin Dam and Sunbury, the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam, formerly known as the Sunbury Fabridam, is 2,100 feet long and when it is raised in the summertime, it creates the 3,000 acre Lake Augusta.

In 2001 the dam was renamed in honor of Adam T. Bower, a former Chief Clerk of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

