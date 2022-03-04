Eyewitness To History: 1997 Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Irish are about to celebrate their heritage. Pittston will host its St Patrick’s parade Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m.

In this week’s Eyewitness to History, we go back twenty-five years to special guests preparing for Scranton’s parade.

With the St. Patrick Parade season upon us, we went back into our archives to 1997. When some pretty big horses came to town, right here in Scranton for that year’s annual parade.

The world-famous Clydesdale horses are enjoying some last-minute attention at the old globe store before their big showing at the Scranton St. Patrick’s parade.

This team of horses is one of three that travel thousands of miles every year. On the road between 300 and 330 days a year, the Budweiser Clydesdales dazzle audiences in the city.

The horses originated in Scotland in the 1500s. They were bred for their tremendous strength but are actually gentle giants.

Budweiser started using the Clydesdales as a trademark back in 1933 when august bush the 2nd gave a team to his father to celebrate the end of prohibition.

Falcone beverage brought the 8-horse hitch to Scranton for the parade and says the pre-parade show is also is worth catching.

“If people have an opportunity to come down and see that in itself is a show because they start braiding tails and braid their hair. Takes about 45 minutes for the entire team to be hitched up,” said Carmen Falcone.

“I think it is good for the town. You know it brings people into the city, sees what’s changing you know. Every day there’s something new going on and things,” said Randy Armitage.