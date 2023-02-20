EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, fire ripped through the former Saint Hedwig’s Church in Edwardsville, causing the building to be torn down.

Eyewitness News was there back on November 25, 2007, when the parish conducted its last mass. Many showed up from near and far to bid a fond farewell to the building, priests, and congregation.

We met a couple who traveled from New York, and recalled being married in the church.

After the mass, 96-year-old Stella Sherin (seen above) had the honor of locking the doors one last time.

Saint Hedwig’s Church first opened its doors in 1901, it held services for 106 years.