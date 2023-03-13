In the video player above, former Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dave Skutnik recapped the storm on its 20th anniversary in 2013.

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — As snow storms continue to appear in March during this winter season, Eyewitness News takes a look back 30 years ago when Pennsylvania saw one of its worst blizzards to date, the “Blizzard of 93”.

Sunday was the 30th anniversary of one of the worst winter storms of the 20th century.

The Blizzard of ’93, dubbed by some as a “snow-icane”, slammed northeastern and central Pennsylvania with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds coming in at 45-65 mph.

The storm formed Friday, March 12th, 1993 in the Gulf of Mexico. It powered its way up the eastern seaboard and socked the Keystone State with one to three feet of snow.

The Blizzard of 93′ covered the state with a foot of snow in Philadelphia and all the way to Pittsburgh which was covered with two feet of snow.

The intensity of cyclones in the blizzard was compared to Hurricane Sandy in 2012, which was more intense. However, the volume of precipitation received in PA from the Blizzard of 93 stands alone.

The storm arrived on Saturday finishing on Sunday, but the mass dig out was not completed as it took many one to three days as they shoveled to freedom.

The Blizzard of 93′ will be one that most Pennsylvania locals will never forget, especially because there hasn’t been a storm like it since.