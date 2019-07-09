Keep WBRE!

Eyewitness to History: Nomination Decided by Toss of a Coin, 1971

(WBRE/WYOU) — Elections matter… even if they’re decided by fate.

That was the case on June 25th, 1971 when Warren Zehner of Black Creek Township claimed the Democratic nomination as a member of Region 5 of the Hazleton School District Board.

With the coin toss, Zehner apparently defeated Andrew Masters of Butler Township again…having previously bested Masters for the Republican nomination.

Prior to the tossing of a coin, the normal procedure to settle tiebreakers was to ‘cut a book’.

We would like to thank our partners at the Osterhout Library for their help in putting together the Eyewitness to History series.

