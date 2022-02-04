Eyewitness to History: Mine Disasters

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Mine disaster. This term is familiar to many in our area. Plymouth Township, Pittston, Throop, and Jenkins Township are just a few communities on a long list of mining disasters, in this week’s Eyewitness to History.

Sheppton 1963, Tower City 1977, John Perry 1982, the list is seemingly endless. Eyewitness News takes a look at some of these notable tragedies that sometimes gathered national attention.

Avondale, 1869, 110 victims, Twin-Shaft, 1896, 56 victims, Price Pancoast, 1911, 72 miners plus a government worker,

It was probably so chaotic. It is unimaginable,” said Chief Andy Kerecman, Throop Police in 2021.



“72 people in any kind of setting, where that many people died, I don’t care if you’re in Throop, Scranton, or New York, that’s a big deal,” said Timothy Rowland, Lackawanna County Coroner



The devastation continued in 1959 with the Knox Mine where 12 died.

Reporter John Perry filed a report in 1982 looking back on the 1977 Porter Tunnel Inundation that killed nine and the Sheppton Mine Disaster of 1963.

On March 1, 1977, John Perry reported: “River water pushed through the ceiling of the Kocher Coal Mine outside Tower City and brought tragedy with it. First reports one miner was dead and nine others trapped. After a second body was found, there was still hope that somehow the others would be found alive. Well, that hope was well-founded in the case of one miner, Ron Adley of Tower City. Voice contact was made with him, and his family cried for joy.

In all, nine miners lost their life. It took days to free Adley from being trapped underground.

During Adley’s five-day ordeal one of the people on hand to give him moral support was David Fellin,” said John Perry.

Fourteen years earlier (1963), Fellin and Henry Throne, captured headlines throughout the country when voice contact was made with them as they lay trapped following a mine cave near Sheppton in the Hazleton area.



One miner Louis Bova was never located.



“Bova had been separated from the other two, and his body was never recovered. But the efforts to free Fellin and Throne provided the media with the kind of drama that fiction writers dream of. As it turned out it had been two weeks since Fellin and throne could be brought out of what have easily had been, their tomb. The reaction of Fellin particularly, during this long hard struggle of the rescue is still talked about in the hard coalfields. He sang in the face of death. He wisecracked with his rescuers. Vowing not to go to sleep, until he beat his partner at poker,” said Perry.

Many in our area have relatives who toiled underground, some never coming home.

Photojournalist Joseph Butash who put that piece together tells us his great-grandfather Paul Koloszar died in the beaver brook mine in 1903 at the age of 23, leaving behind a wife and an 8 month-old.