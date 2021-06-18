Eyewitness to History: Black’s Country Store

HOP BOTTOM, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Country stores and general stores have been a staple across America, and right here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania since our first settlers.

“We’ve been here 53 years. It was here 50 years before us. We were good friends with the people that had it. My mother helped them. And when they passed away, the nephew got the place, and he asked us if we’d like to buy it, and we did,” said Barbara Corey, owner of Black’s Country Store

“I always say we own a penny candy store. We are literally in a small town in Pennsylvania that is just pretty quiet, pretty easy going, pretty easy to find. Go to the blinker-light, and you will be here,” said Sarah Corey, from Black’s Country Store.

The country store has been on main street in Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County for over 115 years, it is currently a family affair.

“My mom has always been in here my whole life. And my grandparents were in here. My grandfather sitting in the chair tapping his flyswatter. And we use to all sit, his grandkids, and eat ice cream,” Sarah said. “And we ended up just keeping it going. If you just need a quick item, the closest grocery store is 20 miles away. So, we are the only thing. We’re the one stop shop. There is a campground up the street that has, they have a little store, but we have more of a variety, because we have a little bit of everything.”

“We sell cigarettes. We sell milk. We sell bread. We sell candy, well, we sell groceries. We’ve been working hard at the candy. And we sell cakes. And we don’t have money because it’s all here on our shelves,” said Barbara.

Customers can even buy some souvenirs.

“We are an old-fashioned cash only. We do not take debit cards. We do not take credit cards. We are a cash or check old fashioned store,” Sarah explained.

“I like coming here, they are family oriented. And they help out for the community, and they have good items to purchase, so I’m trying to keep everything local in business. That’s very important to me,” said Diane Stahl from Brooklyn Township.

“A lot of people say they don’t know what they would do if we weren’t here,” Barbara said.

“People even across the United States still recognize it and come back when they come to visit,” Stahl said.

“I enjoy doing it. I grew up with it, so, I left and came back, and now my family is being raised in hop bottom, and I get to be here,” said Sarah.

Black’s Country Store is open Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sunday.