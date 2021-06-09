Eyewitness News Webcast: Wednesday, June 9th

WBRE 28/WYOU 22-TV: A train derailed in Luzerne County, causing traffic troubles. Plus, police are looking for the person responsible for vandalizing a church. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

