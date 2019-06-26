WBRE/WYOU-TV: Dozens of firefighters from NY and PA respond to a restaurant fire in Susquehanna County. Plus, a local hospital in Union County is introducing a new way to provide health services to the community. For those stories, and your local forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
Eyewitness News Webcast: Wednesday, June 26th
