Eyewitness News Webcast: Wednesday, June 12th

Four years after a deadly Monroe County crash, a woman is sentenced to jail. Plus, rural communities may soon assist in funding PA State Police. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
Trending Stories
