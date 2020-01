PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-- New Year's Eve, for most, is about ringing in the new year and the new decade, even. For some, it's just another day in the office or on the highway.

"If we could somehow control the weather, they would probably request that it does not snow on Christmas morning, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day or super bowl Sunday," said PennDOT's regional press director James May. "There's a lot of times where the men and women who run the plows would rather be doing something else and tonight is one of those nights, to be honest."