HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State lawmakers continue to push for an increase in access to high-speed internet across the state. But while everyone agrees that a lack of access is a problem. There are still a number of questions surrounding a solution. Eyewitness News Harrisburg Reporter Matt Heckel has the details.

The senate communications and technology committee is holding a series of public hearings... On how lack of high speed internet can affect Pennsylvania industries like education, agriculture, and health care.