CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a home in Lackawanna County after reports of a woman being shot with an AR rifle.

The Clarks Summit Police Department, along with EMS workers, arrived at the home in the 100 block of High Street. Other departments were also called, including the Lackawanna County SWAT team. After surrounding the home, police learned everyone in the house was safe and the call was a case of swatting.