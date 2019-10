SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-- there's a dining table set at the University of Scranton that serves as a chilling reminder of domestic abuse and as Domestic Abuse Awareness Month comes to a close, it's important to not just raise awareness -- but to remember those we've lost along the way.

"We have folks that come every year and people that have never been before," said director of the Jane Kopas Womens Center at the University of Scranton. "No matter how many times you've come, it's still something that hits hard."