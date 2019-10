WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Tuesday the Luzerne County budget will be unveiled, and there are concerns a tax hike is coming.

Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri will release the County 2020 budget on Tuesday evening. This is a budget that Pedri has kept very close to the vest. Once proposed, the budget will have to be approved by County Council.