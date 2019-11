WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Shawn Christy’s fate is now in the hands of a jury, as deliberations are set to begin Tuesday morning. Plus, State Police need your help finding a local woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Catch those stories, plus your local forecast, in the Eyewitness News Webcast for Tuesday, November 26th.