Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, March 16th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: A fire kills one man and badly burns a mother and her children in Carbon County. Plus, a massive fire destroys a scrap yard in Wilkes-Barre. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Sean CoffeyPosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: A fire kills one man and badly burns a mother and her children in Carbon County. Plus, a massive fire destroys a scrap yard in Wilkes-Barre. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.