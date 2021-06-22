Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, June 22nd

WBRE/WYOU-TV: At least one person is injured in a shooting in Wilkes-Barre. Plus, a teenage boy who was struck while riding his bike last weekend has died. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Sean CoffeyPosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: At least one person is injured in a shooting in Wilkes-Barre. Plus, a teenage boy who was struck while riding his bike last weekend has died. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.